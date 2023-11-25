Iran’s Export of Non-Oil Products Exceed $32 bln in 8 Months

Iran’s export of non-oil products registered a 27 and 1.6 percent hike in weight and value respectively compared to last year’s corresponding period.

In this timespan, 24.7 million tons of non-oil products, valued at $42.1 billion, were imported into the country, showing about a four and twelve percent increase in weight and value respectively compared to the same period of last year.

Some 90 million tons of non-oil products, valued at more than $32 billion, were imported into the country from March 21 to November 22, 2023, showing a 27 and 1.6 percent hike in weight and value respectively.

Hence, Iran’s balance of trade in this period has been positive, exceeding $10 billion,

