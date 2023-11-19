​Will Wakhan corridor deliver Iranian gas to China?

The Wakhan Strait is a route that directly connects Afghanistan to China and is a corridor that can be used for rail and road trade as well as gas transportation in the future, Abolfazl Zohrevand told ILNA.

But at the same time, it is a difficult path and neither the Taliban forces nor the resistance front forces have control over it, and it has its own problems, he emphasized.

Iran’s former ambassador to Afghanistan added that if a comprehensive government in this region is formed, Iran, Russia, China, and Afghanistan can turn this region into a corridor that connects China to Iran directly through Afghanistan.

If the security issue of the project is resolved, China can reach Iran through Central Asia, he added.

This project has an attractive prospect for Iran, China, and Afghanistan, but it has a long way to go before it becomes a reality, he concluded.

