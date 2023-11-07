'Investment in Iran’s free zones reaches €200 mln'

Abdolmaleki made the remarks on Monday in the inauguration ceremony of the KishINVEX Exhibition, adding that 850 investment packages valued €15 billion, regarding Iran's free and special economic zones have been presented recently.

He added that some 70% of Iran's transit is being carried out through free and special economic zones, and $18 billion of non-oil exports from the country through free zones show the dynamics of the economy in these zones.

The Kish International Exhibition of Exchange, Banking, Insurance, and Privatization is being held in southern Kish Island under the title of Kish Invex.

This Exhibition is underway in Kisha Island until November 9, 2023.

