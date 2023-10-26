21% increase in Iran's exports to Azerbaijan: Expert

Referring to Iran’s trade volume with Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, Rohollah Latifi told ILNA that in the first 6 months, Iran's trade with the three countries of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia was more than 1.3 million tons worth of 666,277,678 dollars, which has grown by 24% in weight and 12% in value.

Evaluating the obstacles and problems of trade with the Caucasus region, he said that one of the obstacles to the development of trade is border developments and conflicts in the Caucasus, which have a negative effect on trade and transportation of goods, which includes the cost of crossing the land and changing the fleet.

Of course, the political structure is not without impact, he added.