Iranian Labour News Agency

| 03:43   
FA العربیه
News code : ۱۴۱۱۵۷۴
The link copied

Iran’s Q1-3 steel output hits 22.1 million mt

​Iran has produced as much as 22.1 million metric tons (mt) of steel in the first nine months of 2023, showing a 0.6% decline compared to last year’s corresponding period, according to the World Steel Association (World Steel).

Iran’s Q1-3 steel output hits 22.1 million mt

The world steel figures cited in a Tuesday report by Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation (IMIDRO), also put the global steel output of the nine-month period at 1.406 billion mt which is also down 0.1% year-on-year.  

The top 63 world steelmakers produced as much as 149.3 million mt of steel in September which indicates a 1.5% decrease in comparison to figures reported in September 2022.  

Iran produced some 2.4 million mt of steel in September to maintain its 10th place among world steel producers.

The link copied
Comments