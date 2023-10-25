Iran’s Q1-3 steel output hits 22.1 million mt

The world steel figures cited in a Tuesday report by Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation (IMIDRO), also put the global steel output of the nine-month period at 1.406 billion mt which is also down 0.1% year-on-year.

The top 63 world steelmakers produced as much as 149.3 million mt of steel in September which indicates a 1.5% decrease in comparison to figures reported in September 2022.

Iran produced some 2.4 million mt of steel in September to maintain its 10th place among world steel producers.