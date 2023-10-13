Iran safest, easiest transit route for energy exchanges: Oil min.

The Iranian oil minister addressed the specialized meeting of the Russian Energy Week International Forum on the second day of his trip to Moscow, Russia, noting that the global energy market cannot neglect Iran's key role in energy exchanges because of its capacities.

Owji went on to say that some neighboring states of Iran are oil and gas exporters and some others are importers, so the country can play the role of an energy hub.

He also invited foreign investors to contribute to Iran's oil and gas industry projects, adding that the contract format, which is pursued by the Islamic Republic, would be attractive to investors.

Furthermore, Owji stressed the commitment of oil-rich nations to play a role in global security, arguing that the oil and gas trade should remain unaffected by political meddling.

Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali and some other Iranian officials accompanied the oil minister on his trip.