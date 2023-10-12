Projects worth $15b to be launched by mid-March 2024: Iran Oil minister

Addressing the pressers on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week International Forum on Wednesday, Owji said that in the past two years, investment projects in Iran have been put into operation in line with the growth of oil and gas production and the capacity of refineries worth $12 billion.

Referring to the precise plans of the incumbent government in Iran and the Oil Ministry in enhancing oil and gas production by utilizing domestic and foreign investment capacities, he announced that good news awaits Iranians and other energy consumers in the world.

Pointing to the growth in demand for fossil fuels during the post-coronavirus era, he underlined that the Oil Ministry has made good investments in increasing oil and gas production to provide secure energy and welfare for the Iranians and world consumers.

Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji arrived in Moscow on Wednesday to take part in the 6th Russian Energy Week International Forum.

The oil minister, who was welcomed by the Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali at the Sheremetyevo International Airport, will be present in the opening ceremony of the forum, which is attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin.