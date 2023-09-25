Iran Produces about 268,000 Tons of Aluminum Ingot in 5 Months

The country’s four major producers of aluminum ingot produced 267,983 tons of aluminum ingot from March 21 to August 22, 2023 the report added.

The country had produced 271,226 tons of aluminum ingot from March 21 to August 22, 2022.

According to the report, the Iran Alumina Company (IAC) produced 99,473 tons of alumina powder in the first five months of the current Persian year, showing a one percent hike compared to the same period last year.

It produced 98,169 tons of alumina powder from March 21 to August 22, 2022.

Moreover, the company produced 199,192 tons of bauxite in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year, the report added.