Iran regains position as third-largest OPEC producer

The Tuesday OPEC report suggests that Iran’s August crude output is up 143 bpd compared to the figure reported in July.

Iran was ranked the third-largest OPEC producer following Saudi Arabia (with an output of 8.967 million bpd) and Iraq (with an output of 4.277 million bpd).

Eight OPEC member countries have increased their output in August, with Iran posting the biggest month-on-month increase (143 bpd), the report said.

It added that the total output of 13 OPEC member countries hit 27.449 million bpd in August up 113 bpd from 27.336 million bpd reported in July.