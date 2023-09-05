Iran determined to finalize deal with India on Chabahar

Masoud Polmeh, the secretary-general of the Shipping Association of Iran (SAOI), said on Tuesday that the Iranian government has demonstrated its commitment to resolving outstanding issues with India to secure a mutually beneficial contract for the development of Chabahar.

He pointed out that the Indian side has not fulfilled its commitment to invest $220 million in port development projects, $85 million of which had been earmarked for equipment.

Polmeh expressed optimism that a long-term agreement with proper guarantees for execution would be finalized.

Chabahar Port, strategically located in Iran's sole oceanic port before the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf, enjoys relative security advantages compared to other ports during times of crisis, he noted.

Polmeh stressed the utmost importance of developing essential infrastructure to unlock Chabahar's full economic potential.

He also noted that while substantial progress has been made in infrastructure development, including docks, by the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), challenges persist in terms of handling and loading/unloading equipment.

India's involvement in Chabahar's development projects aligns with New Delhi's strategy to utilize Iranian transportation networks for facilitating trade access to Afghanistan and the landlocked nations of Central Asia.