First transit train from Russia to Saudi Arabia arrives in Iran's southern port

The train will Bandar Abbas leave for Saudi Arabia after completing legal formalities, according to Ali-Reza Nasiri Barazandeh, the caretaker of the Railway Department of the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan.

He noted that such a rail transit that crosses the Iranian port can be considered a new and sustainable railroad in line with serving multilateral economic interests.

The fact that Bandar Abbas has been chosen to transit goods from Russia to Saudi Arabia is an opportunity for raising income from the customs, he added.

Continuation of transit from this railroad indicates the right path the current Iranian government has picked for economic growth, he underlined.

Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to resume diplomatic relations on March 10, 2023, under a deal brokered by China. Nearly a month later, the Iranian and Saudi foreign ministers met in the Chinese capital where they agreed to follow up on arrangements to reopen their diplomatic missions in their respective countries, among other things.