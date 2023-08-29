Iran's non-oil exports reach $19.3b

In the same period, Iran imported 14.4 million tons of goods worth 24.2 billion dollars, indicating a 2.17% increase in weight and a 7.49% jump in value in comparison to the same period last year.

The export of Iran’s non-oil commodities, except for Mazut and kerosene, decreased by 8.55% in terms of value and increased by 26.56% in terms of weight. The report shows the main cause behind the decrease in export value has been the decline in prices of petrochemical goods at the global level.

China, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey, and India were respectively the top five destinations for Iranian exports, accounting for 75.13% of the weight and 74.77% of the total export value.

The UAE, China, Turkey, Germany, and India were respectively the top five countries for imports, accounting for 62% of the weight and 76.6% of the total value of Iran’s imports.

During the mentioned period, Iran imported $913 million worth of cell phones, equivalent to 3.77% of the total import value.

Transit via Iran also hiked by 5.4% in the same period, reaching 6.2 million tons.