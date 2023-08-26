BRICS bank president to visit Iran soon: Official

“The president of NDB will visit our country soon at the invitation of Iran so that we can have a share as a new member in this bank and use its capacities to finance projects,” Mehdi Safari said, calling the visit a “positive” step.

He said the president of NDB, Dilma Rousseff, has also warmly welcomed Iran’s presence in the bank.

Safari had met Rousseff on Friday and invited the official to visit Iran.

He said after the meeting that Iran has been seeking to join BRICS bank since 2017 when it submitted an official application.

In his Saturday remarks, Safari also hailed Iran’s good relations with the five original BRICS member states, saying Tehran can expand its trade and economic relations with those countries.

“BRICS will improve our trade and financing capabilities,” he pointed out.

“Iran’s membership in BRICS will strengthen multilateralism and undermine unilateralism, and it will boost Iran’s political, economic and commercial power,” the Iranian official added.

The BRICS group of emerging economies agreed on Thursday to admit six new members into the bloc, including Iran, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina, and the United Arab Emirates.