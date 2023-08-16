India seeking to diversify economic ties with Iran: Ambassador

Rudra Gaurav Shresth made the remarks at a ceremony in Tehran to mark India's 77th Independence Day.

Shresth also mentioned that they are preparing for the meeting of the joint commission of the two countries at the ministerial level.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is looking forward to meeting the Iranian president on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in South Africa next week and hopes to host Mr. Raisi in India soon.

He also said transit cooperation is one of the most important aspects of Iran-India relations, adding that his country seeks to benefit from the strategic region surrounding Iran to develop better access to Eurasia and Central Asia.

For this reason, India is a partner in both the north-south trade corridor and the Chabahar port project, he added.

Referring to the security cooperation between Tehran and New Delhi, the Indian ambassador said the two sides have exchanged views on important regional issues of mutual concern, such as the situation in Afghanistan and security and stability in the Persian Gulf.

He also said the people and leaders of India and Iran see each other with respect, trust, and friendship and there is no friction between the two nations.

The 77th anniversary of India’s independence was held on Tuesday evening with the presence of several notable figures, including Ali Bagheri Kanni, Iran’s deputy foreign minister, Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel, the head of the Iranian Academy of Persian Language and Literature, and ambassadors and representatives of foreign countries in Tehran.