Iran cans exports gas to Saudi Arabia: Expert

Speaking to ILNA, Morteza Behrozifar said that Saudi Arabia is a country that needs a significant amount of gas, and maybe it is possible to define joint cooperation and interaction programs in this regard between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Gas exports to Saudi Arabia can reach this country by sea or Kuwait, he emphasized.

“Saudi Arabia practically does not receive gas and consumes a major part of its consumption from petroleum products and even in some situations 900,000 barrels of crude oil to provide electricity in the summer,” the expert added.

In the field of energy, the only place where we can imagine cooperation with Saudi Arabia and Kuwait is only gas, he noted.