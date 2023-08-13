Iran's assets in other countries to be released soon: Central bank governor

​Two days after official reports about unfreezing Iranian assets in South Korea, the governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) says Iran’s funds in some other countries will be released soon.

Mohammadreza Farzin said that over the past few years, some $7 billion of Iranian funds were deposited in South Korean banks in a form that the money received no interest.

He added that the value of the Iranian money even shrank by roughly $1 billion due to the devaluation of the South Korean won against the US dollar.

The official noted that all the Iranian funds in South Korea have been released and a third country has accepted to change it from won to euro.

Soon, all these euro resources will be deposited into the accounts of 6 Iranian banks in Qatar, Farzin said, adding that the money will be used for the purchase of non-sanctioned items.

He also noted that the rest of the deposited money will receive bank interest.

