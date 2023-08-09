Iran’s exports of semi-finished steel up 24.9% y/y in Mar-July

Iran's production of semi-finished steel has increased by 24.9% during the first four months of the Iranian calendar year (March 21 to July 22, 2023), according to the Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA).

ISPA figures published on Tuesday showed that Iranian steel companies had produced a total of 2.761 million metric tons (mt) of semi-finished steel products which shows a 24.59% hike compared to the same period last year.

It added that rebar export during the said period increased from 674.000 to 800.000 mt.

ISPA figures showed that Iran's I-beam exports reached 66.000 mt with a 200 percent growth compared to the same period last year, while Iran's export of sponge iron reached 58.000 million mt in the first four months, down by 65.1 percent compared to the corresponding period last year.

Exporting coated steel sheets had a significant fall among the types of metal products and dropped from 28.000 to 2.000 mt.

