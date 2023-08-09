Pakistan to increase electricity imports from Iran

Pakistan’s government has announced that it will enhance imports of electricity from Iran to expand mutual cooperation in the energy sector.

A meeting of Pakistan's Economic Coordination Committee was held in Islamabad, chaired by Pakistani Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

Senior Pakistani officials, including energy, oil, information, trade, and industries ministers, attended the meeting.

They discussed a new contract with the Iran Organization for Management of Electric Power Generation and Transmission (TAVANIR) to purchase 104 megawatts of electricity.

Announcing an agreement with the new plan to purchase electricity from Iran, the members of the Economic Coordination Committee of Pakistan approved amendments to the existing agreement between the two countries on the extension of the tariff on the transfer of 104 MW of electricity from Iran’s Jakigur to Pakistan’s Mand (January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2024) as well as the 100 MW contract of Polan-Gabd electricity transmission line project (March 16, 2023 to December 31, 2024).

Pakistan’s new plan to strengthen energy cooperation with Iran comes a few days after an official visit by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian to Islamabad.

Earlier, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had launched the Polan-Gabd electricity transmission line project and opened the Pishin border crossing market between the two neighbors as well.

