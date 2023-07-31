Iranian bank to start operating in Syria: Minister

Iran’s minister of transportation and urban development has announced that an Iranian bank will start operating in Syria next week.

Speaking to ILNA, Mehrdad Bazrpash has said that the necessary permits for the activities of the Iranian bank in Syria have been issued by the Central Bank and agreements have been made, and the Iranian bank will start operating in Syria next week.

“We reached a conclusion about the removal of the trade tariff for goods between the two sides, and today the trade tariff for almost all goods to and from the two countries has reached zero, and traders can transfer their goods to the origin and destination of Iran and Syria with a zero tariff,” he noted.

Among other agreements made was the issue of sending pilgrims to Syria, the minister said, adding that it was decided that 50,000 pilgrims will be sent to Syria annually.

