Iran, Syria to hold economic commission meeting

Syrian Ambassador to Tehran Shafiq Dayoub has said that a high-ranking Syrian economic delegation will come to Tehran on Sunday to participate in the Iran-Syria joint economic commission meeting.

According to the Syrian diplomat, some 15 memoranda of understanding signed during the recent visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, as well as the agreement between the two countries to create strategic projects, will be followed up at the joint economic commission meeting.

Tehran is scheduled to host the joint economic commission of Iran and Syria, co-chaired by Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade of Syria Mohammad Samer al-Khalil and Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran Mehrdad Bazrpash.

Syria’s Al-Watan newspaper reported the news and carried out an interview with the Syrian ambassador in Tehran when Dayoub pointed to the goals and programs of the joint economic commission of Iran and Syria.

Over 12 memoranda of understanding (out of 15), signed at the recent summit between the presidents of Syria and Iran in Damascus, have entered the operational phase, so the joint economic commission meeting is scheduled to put forward the implementation of all orders issued during that summit as well as all signed MoUs, the Syrian ambassador added.

