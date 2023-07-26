Iran exports $2.3bn worth of goods to Iraq

Managing Director of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran for West Asia affairs has said that Iran’s exports to Iraq have experienced a 24% growth in the first quarter of the Iranian calendar year.

Farzad Piltan said that $2.348 billion worth of goods were exported to Iraq in the spring.

He added that Natural gas, rebar, tomatoes, iron ingots, livestock and poultry feed, polyethylene, clinker, milk powder, and plastic materials have the highest growth in this period.

endNewsMessage1