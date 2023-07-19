Iran to export fruit to Brazil: Official

The chairman of the joint chamber of Iran and Brazil has said that the joint chamber of Iran and Brazil has held meetings with the vice-chancellor of commerce of the Ministry of Agriculture and is pursuing the development of health protocols between the ministries of agriculture of the two countries so that pomegranates, kiwis, apples and sweet lemons can be exported from Iran to this country as soon as possible.

In an exclusive interview with ILNA, Fakhroldin Ameri said that the Iran-Brazil joint chamber is active, and Iran's business center has been opened in Brazil.

He noted that Iran's trade center was opened in Brazil last winter and has already started working, and soon a trade delegation will be sent to Brazil with the aim of developing the export of Iranian products.

