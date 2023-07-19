Turkmenistan joins Int’l North-South Transport Corridor

After Iran, Russia and India accepted the accession of Turkmenistan to the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), the country could join the multi-modal transportation project.

According to AKIpress News Agency, Turkmenistan had previously requested to be allowed to take part in the international project, and Director General of the Transport and Communications Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Mammetkhan Chakyyev announced that preparations are underway in this respect.

He added that the country plays a significant role in the development of the international supply chain because of its geographical position.

The International North-South Transport Corridor is the name of a large transportation project, which was launched following an agreement between India, Iran and Russia in 2000.

The INSTC is known as an important communication bridge between Europe, Scandinavia and Russia with the littoral states of the Persian Gulf, the Indian Ocean and Southeast Asia.

The INSTC in comparison to the Suez Canal can cut half the transportation route, which will decline expenditure and time for transports.

Azerbaijan Republic, Belarus, Bulgaria, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Oman, Tajikistan, Turkiye and Ukraine also joined the INSTC later.

