Kuwaiti Jazeera Airways launches weekly Tehran-Kuwait City flights

The Jazeera Airways airline has established flights on the Tehran-Kuwait City route and vice versa from the Imam Khomeini International Airport located near the Iranian capital.

Given the expansion of economic ties with neighboring states, the first flight of Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways on the Tehran-Kuwait City route arrived at the Imam Khomeini Airport City on Friday, the communications office of the Imam Khomeini Airport City quoted the CEO of Imam Khomeini Airport Saeed Chalandari as saying.

Chalandari also said that according to the program presented by Jazeera Airways, the airline is scheduled to operate two weekly flights on Sundays and Fridays on the Tehran-Kuwait City route and vice versa.

At present, some 42 airlines fly from the Imam Khomeini Airport City to 63 destinations in 30 countries.

