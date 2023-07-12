Oil transit from Persian Gulf Port ups by 73% April-June: Official

Director general of the Ports and Maritime Department of Hormozgan province Hossein Abbasnejad has said that the transit of oil products in the Persian Gulf Port, southern Iran, has increased by 73% in the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-June 21).

Abbasnejad said here on Tuesday that during the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year, about 2.715 million metric tons of goods have been unloaded and loaded in this port, from which 2.510 metric tons have been oil products and the remaining 205 tons have been mining products.

He said in his remarks that in the period, about 684,000 tons of petroleum products have been moved through cabotage, and 52,000 tons were transited during this period.

