Iran, Iraq oil ministers discuss joint oil projects

Oil ministers of Iran and Iraq have had discussions over joint oil projects.

Javad Owji and his Iraqi counterpart Hayan Abdulghani met on the sidelines of an OPEC meeting in Vienna on Thursday.

The two oil ministers reviewed oil cooperation, as well as oil and gas exchanges.

They also explored joint investments and development of shared oil fields and held talks on the exports of Iran’s techno-engineering services to Iraq as well.

