Iran, UAE ministers discuss expansion of energy ties

Iran’s Oil Minister Javad Owji and his Emirati counterpart Suhail Al Mazrouei have met to discuss ways to expand bilateral energy cooperation.

The meeting was held on Wednesday on the sidelines of the 8th International Seminar of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna.

Owji and Al Mazrouei stressed the need for Iran and the UAE to improve their cooperation in the industry, including crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, and petrochemicals.

The ministers also explored the potential for joint investments and the development of shared fields, while also examining the current state of the global oil market.

OPEC kicked off the opening session of its two-day conference in Vienna on Wednesday.

The conference examined the current global energy landscape, market stability, energy security, investment, technology, and innovation.

