Iran, Oman launch Ramsar-Muscat direct flight

Iran’s Taban Airlines has added Ramsar-Muscat direct flights to its previous ones from Shiraz and Mashhad to Oman’s Muscat and Sohar.

Marzieh Jafarzadeh, the public relations manager of Taban Airlines, told on Tuesday that the first flight from Oman’s capital city Muscat to Ramsar, Mazandaran province in northern Iran, was carried out on Monday (July 3) at 15:00 local time.

Jafarzadeh went on to say that in accordance with the planned schedule, the Ramsar-Muscat flight route will carry out routine flights every Monday.

According to the manager, Taban Airlines has decided to use an Airbus A320 with 146 seats, including 14 business and 132 economy class seats, for the Ramsar-Muscat flights.

A provincial official of Mazandaran province earlier said that the follow-ups made by the governor-general of Mazandaran and the approval by the minister of roads and urban development led to the development of the Ramsar Airport, which plays a significant role in attracting foreign tourists, especially from Arab states of the region.

