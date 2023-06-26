Iran's non-oil exports hit $12.5bn in April-June

The Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) has announced that the country's non-oil exports reached some $12.5 billion in the three months to June 21.

IRICA figures cited in a Monday report showed that Iran's foreign trade volume had hit $26.5 billion in the April-June period.

The report added that 35.5 million metric tons (mt) of goods worth $12.5 billion had been exported from the country in the three months to late June, adding that the figure did not include crude oil, mazut, kerosene, and suitcase exports.

IRICA figures showed that some 8.6 million mt of goods worth $14 billion had been imported into Iran in the June quarter.

Iran’s non-oil exports experienced a 24.42% hike in volume terms and an 8.84% increase in value terms in the three months to late June compared with the same period last year, showed the data.

The figures showed that imports into Iran also rose by 1% and 5.79% in volume and value terms, respectively, over the same period.

