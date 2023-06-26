Iran-Turkiye trade at $2.19bn in Jan-May

Iran and Turkiye traded $2.19 billion worth of goods in the first five months of 2023 to register a 20% year-on-year decrease.

Data by the Turkish Statistical Institute cited in a Sunday report showed that Turkish exports to Iran reached $1.152 billion in January-May, down 4% from the same period last year.

The figures showed Iranian exports to Turkiye had reached $1.38 billion over the same period, down 32% from January-April 2023.

Meanwhile, the IRNA report also cited figures from the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) which showed that Iran had exported some 3.320 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkiye in the first five months of 2023, a decline of 7% compared with the same period last year.

