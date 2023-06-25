Official puts Iran’s three-month auto output at 325K

Iran produced some 325,000 cars in the first three months of the current calendar year (March 21 – June 21), according to a senior official with the country’s Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade (MIMT).

Abdollah Tavakkoli Lahijani, the director for MIMT auto industries department, told IRNA economic correspondent on Saturday that the initiatives introduced by President Ebrahim Raisi’s administration are yielding fruit and the country is witnessing regulation of auto market.

He said that some 277,000 sedan vehicles were produced in the March-June period which account for 85.2% of the country’s total auto output.

He added that the country has produced as much as 36,000 pick-up vehicles which shows a 27% rise compared to figures reported in last year’s same period.

The Iranian private sector produced a roughly 67,000 cars in the period under review up 96% year-on-year from 36,000 cars produced by the country’s private sector in the same period of 2022, the official said.

He put the share of the Iranian private sector from the country’s auto output at 21%.

