Iran's gas hub option is on the table: expert

An expert on energy issues has said that gas hub project can be an opportunity for Iran to invest and use its reserves.

Commenting on Iran’s turn into a gas hub in the region, Mirghasem Momeni told ILNA that negotiations are ongoing and good ideas are being proposed.

The expert noted that “As long as Iran and Russia are embargoed, in terms of international laws, we cannot complete these projects because the consumer countries consider themselves subject to the laws, and the possibility of making joint investments with us is very low.”

This gas hub project can be an opportunity for us to invest and use our reserves, he said, adding that if we can export gas to Europe, we can get good points in other projects.

