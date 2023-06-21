Iran-China Trade Hits $6.5 Billion in Five Months

China’s Customs on Wednesday reported that the trade exchanges between Iran and the East Asian country in the first five months of 2023 reached $6.5 billion.

China’s export of products to Iran from January to May 2023 reached $4.6 billion, registering a 40 percent growth compared to the same period last year, the report said.

China had exported $3.280 billion worth of goods to Iran from January to May 2022, it noted.

The latest statistics released by China’s Customs indicate that Iran and China trade exchanges in this period hit $6.5 billion, which shows no tangible change compared to a year earlier.

The report put the value of trade exchanges between Iran and China from January to May 2022 at over $6.470 billion.

China’s imports from Iran from January to May 2023 reached $1.9 billion, showing a 68 percent decline compared to last year’s corresponding period.

China had imported $3.190 billion worth of products from Iran in the first five months of 2022.

endNewsMessage1