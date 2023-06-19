Iran’s oil exports have continued despite sanctions: Expert

The head of the Vienna Center for International Energy Studies has said that buyers of Iranian oil, including China and Russia, freeze the agreed money in their banks.

Ferydon Berkeshli pointed to the discount on Iran's oil exports, saying that there is no doubt that the sanctioned oil is sold at a cheaper price and has many risks for buyers.

He told ILNA that the Ukraine war has turned some of the threats into opportunities that caused Iran’s oil to be exported to different areas except China.

He pointed out that the start of Western sanctions against Russia, it seems that Russian oil would be a competitor for Iran in the Chinese market but the change of circumstances created different conditions.

“In the acute situation of sanctions, oil shipments from Iran with different names and compositions have been exported to Europe,” he noted.

endNewsMessage1