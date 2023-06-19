Iran to soon add newly-bought planes to its aviation fleet: Official

Head of the Civil Aviation Organization says a number of newly-bought planes will be added to the country's aviation fleet amid increasing travel demand this summer.

Speaking to IRNA on Monday, Mohammad Mohammadi Bakhsh said that the purchased aircraft will be supplied to Iranian airlines within the next few days.

Mohammadi Bakhsh said some 50 planes had been added to Iran's aviation fleet overt the 18 months to March.

Earlier this year, he had said that Iran’s aviation industry, which remains under US sanctions, needs some 550 passenger planes to function properly.

Following the nuclear deal of 2015, Iran placed orders for purchases of 200 brand-new passenger planes from Western suppliers, including Airbus and Boeing.

The contracts, however, were suspended in 2018 after the United States withdrew from the accord and unilaterally restored sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

endNewsMessage1