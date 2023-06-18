Iranian project to build 120-MW power plant in Sri Lanka at final stages: Minister

Iran’s Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian has said that a project to construct a 120-megawatt power plant by Iranian experts in Sri Lanka is at its final stages and will hopefully become operational in the near future.

The Iranian official was speaking in Tehran on Saturday during a meeting with Sri Lanka’s Minister of Irrigation Shasheendra Rajapaksa.

Mehrabian said that an Iranian company is conducting the project to produce 120 megawatts of electricity in Sri Lanka, adding that it will bring significant value added and will help develop cooperation between the two countries further.

He said that the project is at its final stages and could soon be inaugurated, without setting an exact date.

The Sri Lankan minister on his part expressed satisfaction with the development of ties with Iran and said that more projects could be launched in future in water and energy sectors.

