Iran's exports to Venezuela up by 416% in year to March

Iran exported more than 49,000 tons of non-oil goods worth $118.1 million to Venezuela during last Iranian year (ended March 20, 2023), an increase of 416% compared to the year before.

The figures were announced on Monday by Rouhollah Latifi, who serves as the spokesperson for the Trade Promotion Commission of Iran's House of Industry, Mine and Trade.

The figures were announced on the eve of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Venezuela.

Latifi said that the main non-oil goods exported to Venezuela from Iran over the past calendar year were automobiles, spare parts, fisheries products, sweets and chocolates, tomato paste, motor oil, chemicals, medicine and vaccines, fertilizers, detergents, clothing, handicrafts, ceramic tiles, various types of pipes and profiles, tractors, tankers, syringes, and electronic equipment.

Iran’s main imports from Venezuela were aviation and electronic equipment.

Raisi departed Tehran on early Monday for a visit to three countries of Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba.

Prior to his departure, Raisi described relations with "independent Latin American states" as strategic.

“Export of technical and engineering manpower is among our important cooperation areas,” Raisi said before the visit, adding, “We also cooperate with Latin American countries in the fields of politics, energy, science and technology, medicine, and economy.”

