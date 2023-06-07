Armenian airline launches direct flights between Yerevan and Tehran

The Flyone Armenia airline has launched direct flights between Yerevan and Tehran as the company's top official says the flights can boost relations between Iran and Armenia in the fields of culture, economy, and tourism.

Flyone Armenia Chairman of the Board Aram Ananyan paid a visit to Zvartnots airport early on Tuesday for a ribbon cutting ceremony that marked the first flight from the airport to Tehran.

Ananyan said at the ceremony that the new flight route will create a convenient transport choice between Yerevan and Tehran, enabling to promote the strong cultural, economic, and tourism ties between Armenia and Iran.

As scheduled, regular Yerevan-Tehran roundtrip flights will take place every week on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays between Yerevan's Zvartnots International Airport and Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport.

