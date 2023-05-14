Iranian, Saudi ministers discuss economic ties in Jeddah meeting

​Iranian Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs Ehsan Khandouzi has met with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Mohammed Al-Jadaan in Jeddah to discuss the expansion of economic cooperation between the two regional powers.

According to Saudi Arabian media reports on Saturday, Khandouzi and Al-Jadaan met on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB).

Accordingly, the two ministers discussed opportunities to develop and strengthen relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Khandouzi said in the meeting that expanded trade ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia would a win-win situation for the two countries and would benefit the entire West Asia region.

The annual IsDB meetings began on May 10 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and will wrap up on May 13.

endNewsMessage1