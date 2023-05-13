Economy minister calls for Iran-UAE joint investments, facilitation of trade ties

​Iran's Economy Minister Ehsan Khandouzi has called for joint investments by Tehran and Abu Dhabi, as well as facilitation of trade exchanges.

Khandouzi made the remarks in a meeting with Minister of State for Financial Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini on the sidelines of the annual meeting 2023 of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) in the Saudi city of Jeddah on Friday.

The Iranian minister called for regulation of foreign investment agreements, as well as a halt in double tariff between Iran and the UAE.

Iran is ready to cooperate with the UAE in joint lucrative projects, as well as joint investment in other nations, he added.

Al Hussaini, for his part, pointed to the positive impact of the resumption of ties between Riyadh and Tehran, noting that the volume of trade ties between the UAE and Iran has expanded about 40 times.

At the end of the meeting, the Iranian minister invited his Emirati counterpart to visit Tehran as soon as possible.

