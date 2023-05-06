​Iran, Iraq trade exchanges will increase: Official

The secretary general of the Iran-Iraq joint chamber of commerce has expressed hope for the increase of trade volume between Iran and Iraq during the current year.

Jahanbakhsh Sanjabi called the trade exchanges between Iran and Iraq increasing.

He told ILNA that the volume of trade between Iran and Iraq during the last year experienced an 18 percent increase in dollar terms.

“Our analysis is that this year we will reach the anticipated number and it seems that we will not see a drop in trade due to the strengthening of political relations,” he noted.

The secretary general of the Iran-Iraq joint chamber of commerce has called the trade landscape of the two countries hopeful, saying that it seems that the improvement of the political relations between Iran and Iraq has paved the way for the growth of the trade volume between the two countries.

On the other hand, the normalization of the relationship with Saudi Arabia has turned our confrontation with Iraq into non-confrontation and convergence, and some unwritten obstacles to our strong presence in the Iraqi market have been partially eliminated, the official emphasized.

He also announced that “Iraq was able to obtain permission to import oil and electricity products from Iran from the US Treasury Department and pay Iranians non-Dinar currency up to a certain limit.”

endNewsMessage1