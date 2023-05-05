Iranian exporters to have stronger presence in Syria: Economy min.

Iran’s Economy Minister Ehsan Khandouzi has said that obstacles to a stronger presence of Iranian exporters in Syria will be removed soon.

The minister, who is part of a team accompanying President Ebrahim Raisi during his trip to Syria, made the announcement on his Twitter account Thursday on the second day of the two-day historic visit.

Khandouzi said in his tweet that following the negotiations with Syrian Finance Minister Kenan Yaghi, Economy and Foreign Trade Minister Mohammad Samer al-Khalil, and Central Bank Governor Mohammed Issam Hazima, it was agreed that obstacles to the stronger presence of Iranian exporters in the Arab country would be removed soon.

The Iranian minister said that those obstacles would be eliminated, whether they are related to financial issues or insurance and customs.

On Wednesday, the Iranian and Syrian economy ministers signed three documents aimed at boosting cooperation between the two countries.

