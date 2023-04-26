Iran can return to European oil markets by easing sanctions: Expert

​The former director of international affairs of the National Iranian Oil Company has expressed hope for Iran’s oil to return to the European markets.

Asked about Iran’s oil exports to Europe, Mohsen Qamsari told ILNA that in previous years, Iran had a market in the southern and eastern parts of Europe and exported oil to these countries and now it can import to Europe too.

As a rule, Russia cannot meet all the needs of the European markets even in the best conditions, so if the sanctions on Iran are removed and the conditions are eased, there will be a possibility of Iran's presence in the oil market of European countries, he noted.

About the possibility of Iran's oil exports to Europe via intermediary countries such as Iraq, Qamsari said that there is a possibility that we would export oil to European countries through Iraq.

