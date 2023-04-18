Gas production at Iran's South Pars up by 6%

​South Pars Gas Complex (SPGC) produced 17.2 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas over the winter, an increase of 6% compared to the quarter to late March 2022, according to SPGC's deputy managing director Hossein Shamshiri.

Shamshiri said on Tuesday that about 80% of Iran's gas needs over the winter had been supplied by the SPGC, adding that reliability of gas production in the company rose by 2% to 100% year on year in the calendar year to late March.

He added that exports of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from South Pars increased by 40% in the three months to late March compared to the same previous period.

