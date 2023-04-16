Iran Produces over 2.5 Million bpd of Oil in One Month

In its latest report, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said Iran produced 2,567,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) in the last month of the previous Iranian calendar year of 1401 (February 20-March 20, 2023).

The country’s oil production output volume in the last quarter of the previous year increased by 36,000 barrels of oil per day as compared to the last year’s corresponding period, the report added.

OPEC added that the Islamic Republic produced 2,574,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) in February 2023.

In addition, Iran produced 2,554,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) in January 2023.

According to OPEC report, ranked 5th in the world in terms of oil production.

Iran produced 2,529,000 barrels of oil per day in the first three months of the previous year (March 21 to June 22, 2022).

Presently, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates are the world’s largest oil producing countries respectively.

