Iran-Qatar Bilateral Trade to Reach $3 Billion by 2025: TPOI

It is estimated that the volume of trade exchange between Iran and Qatar, including imports, exports, joint investment, transit, re-export, and joint production, will hit $3 billion by 2025.

Given the revival of the trend of trade relations between Iran and Qatar over the past few months, it is hoped that, after a period of the recession of trade between the two countries due to the coronavirus pandemic and issues related to sanctions, this recession would be removed and, consequently, the bilateral trade ties would increase significantly, the director general of the West Asia Office of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) said.

Farzad Piltan pointed to the maritime transport restrictions between the two sides and added that high-profile talks were held between senior Iranian and Qatari officials in 2022 in order to bolster trade and economic ties.

The private sectors of the two countries enjoy high potentials and capacities, which can boost mutual trade in the best form possible, he emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Piltan referred to the marketing in neighboring Qatar and stated that the Arab country has a specific market with high standards, so planning is underway to activate the marketing field in addition to participating in international fairs in Qatar.

The Iran and Qatar Trade Center was inaugurated in Doha last year, he said, adding that the launch of the trade center is useful for Iranian companies to enter the lucrative Qatari market.

Using the transport infrastructures, joint investment, currency exchange, development of cooperation between the private sectors of the two countries, setting up the export management companies, etc. have been put on the agenda, the objectives of which would be realized by 2025, he added.

endNewsMessage1