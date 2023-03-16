Iran, Iraq set to increase trade next year: Minister

Iran’s Minister of Industry Ehsan Khandouzi referred to a 20 percent growth in the 11-month trade between Iran and Iraq while expressing hope that transactions between the two neighboring countries will further increase next year.

Khandouzi said that during his recent meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, he highlighted the need for taking further pragmatic measures to implement already-signed agreements.

The Iranian minister said that both countries stressed that the agreements should not remain on paper.

The volume of trade between Iran and Iraq is expected to set new records next year, he said, adding that both countries are also determined to complete transit corridors which has been agreed upon earlier.

Referring to Iran’s call on Iraq to make its contribution to the completion of the Basra-Shalamche railroad which will connect the railway network of the two countries, the minister said that the Iraqi government has earmarked a specific sum of money to this project in its 2023 budget bill.

