Peskov assesses the world's confidence in the dollar

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is ready in theory to launch a new agreement to replace the agreement that made the dollar a major currency in the world, but the step needs time.

"I think in theory that Russia is ready to do this. We need time. The process of getting rid of the dollar is underway now", said Peskov, in an interview with the Russian newspaper "Izvestia".

He pointed out that the issuer (the United States) of the dollar began to undermine confidence in the currency as the main reserve currency, which contributed to increasing dependence on the national currencies of countries in making payments.

