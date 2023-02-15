Iraqi FM: Baghdad to continue oil, gas imports from Iran

The Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said that his country would continue importing oil and gas from Iran.

According to Arab media, Fuad Hussein referred to the energy resources available in Iraq, adding that the country will invest in the field of gas to be able to produce it and will have great power in this field in the future.

Regarding the US and West's sanctions against Tehran and Moscow, he said that these sanctions not only are an issue for Iraq but also affect transactions.

