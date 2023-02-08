Iran among top 5 turbine generator manufacturers in world

Iran's Energy Ministry announced that Iranian technicians' efforts ever since the victory of the Islamic Revolution have placed Iran among the top 5 turbine generator manufacturers in the world, producing 95% of the required part in the generator industry locally.

The Iranian Energy Ministry information website noted that the electricity industry is a mother industry and a fundamental one, that plays a unique role in the development of the other industries and the national economy.

In Iran, due to the energy structure and basket, the major part of the country's electricity is produced using fossil resources, and the price of producing electricity in the thermal power generation stations is always an influential factor in the provision of the required electricity, especially on the days of peak consumption.

Taking a look at the country's development of heat generators shows that the nominal production capacity of those power generators grew 16-fold after the victory of the Islamic Revolution and reached 73,695 megawatts, and this increase in energy production by power stations puts Iran among the top 10 countries among the thermal generator power stations.

Currently, 612 units of thermal power generators in 134 power generator stations are commissioned to produce 92% of the country's required electricity, and this amount of annual energy production is 35 times greater than before the revolution, producing 350 billion kW/hour of electricity.

Keeping in mind the importance of producing sustainable electricity by thermal generator power station, the efforts made by the Iranian technicians during those years led to turning a country even whose smallest needed power station parts from abroad into one of the top five manufacturers of turbine generators in the world.

Before the Islamic Revolution the technology and spare parts of the power generation stations were exclusively at the disposal of the United States, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, and Japan, but thanks to the efforts and talent of the Iranian young technicians, now Iran is among the five countries that manufacture the parts for power generator stations.

